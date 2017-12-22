Portsmouth educator wins Corvette and cash from Virginia Lottery

PORTSMOUTH, Va. (WAVY) — An educator at a Portsmouth school struck it big in the Virginia Lottery on Dec. 5.

Ken Austin of Portsmouth won brand-new corvette and $100,000 in cash, according to the Virginia Lottery.

Austin’s ticket was drawn from more than 736,000 entries.

“It feels amazing. It was a shock,” Austin said in a press release. “I didn’t sleep at all that night.”

Austin says he plans to use the $100,000 to invest in his children’s education.

He was presented with the keys to his Corvette by Virginia Lottery officials at Priority Chevrolet in Chesapeake Friday.