Norfolk PD catch suspect of two armed robberies

NORFOLK, Va. (WAVY) — Police say the suspect of two armed robberies this week in Norfolk has been arrested.

Curtis Harmon robbed the Afro-Caribbean grocery store on East Little Creek Road on Dec. 14 and a Hardee’s two days later.

Police identified the 37-year-old as the suspect earlier this week, saying he was considered “armed and dangerous.”

Harmon is charged with two counts each of robbery and possession of a firearm by a convicted felon.

He is also faced with two counts each of abduction and use of a firearm in a felony, as well as a charge for wearing a mask in public.