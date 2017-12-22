NC Aquarium releasing cold-stunned sea turtles back to ocean

MANTEO, N.C (WAVY) – Sea turtles treated for cold-stunning at the NC Aquarium on Roanoke Island are scheduled for an at-sea release on Friday.

The turtles arrived at the Sea Turtle Assistance and Rehabilitation Center after a sudden drop in water temperature earlier this month.

Some turtles will require extended stays until they are fit to swim and fend for themselves. On Thursday, a total of 42 turtles were deemed healthy enough to be released.

100 turtles were checked into to the STAR Center between Dec. 10 and Dec. 20.

“As long as they are swimming well, display no signs of injury, malnutrition or illness and pass a vet exam, they are OK for release,” said STAR Center Manager Amber White.

The turtles will return to the ocean with assistance from the United States Coast Guard, who will take them out to the warm waters of the Gulf Stream for release.