JAMES CITY COUNTY, Va. (WAVY) – Police are looking for a suspect accused of stealing a woman’s wallet and using her credit cards.

On Dec. 11 at 2:45 p.m., a victim told police that her wallet was stolen from purse while she was shopping in a store at Settler’s Market. Almost fifteen minutes later, two of her credit cards were used at the Target on Monticello Avenue.

If you have any information on the suspect, call the Crime Line at 1-888-LOCK-U-UP.