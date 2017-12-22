Fire causes heavy damage at Eastern Shore Yacht & Country Club

MELFA, Va. (WAVY) — Firefighters are at the scene of a fire at the Eastern Shore Yacht & Country Club, according to the Accomack County Sheriff’s Department.

Dispatchers said units responded to the fire at 10:30 p.m. Friday evening

Reports say the club was in the process of closing down for the evening when the fire ignited, spreading through the building.

Onancock Fire Department’s ladder truck was used to spray the flames from overhead, but photos show what appears to be major damage to the nearly 60-year-old building.

