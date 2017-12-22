Fire causes ‘extensive damage’ to James City County home

JAMES CITY COUNTY, Va. (WAVY) — Smoke and flames damaged a home Wednesday afternoon in James City County.

Officials in James City County say the fire on Jolly Pond Road prompted response from the county as well as assistance from James City-Bruton Volunteer and New Kent.

The fire was at a home in a non-hydranted area of the road — and the West Point Volunteer Fire Department provided water to the scene.

Responding units found smoke and flames at the home. Officials say the fire caused extensive damage.

The homeowner was able to escape the home and call 911 from a neighbor’s house.

Fire marshals in James City County are investigating the cause of the fire.