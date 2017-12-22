FBI: Man planned to target San Francisco in Christmas day terror attack

SAN FRANCISCO (KRON) — Authorities have stopped a possible terror attack in San Francisco that was planned for Christmas day.

The FBI arrested Everitt Aaron Jameson, of Modesto, who was allegedly planning an attack targeting Pier 39, according to FBI documents.

The 26-year-old specially named Pier 39 as his target because “he has been there before and knew that it was a heavily crowded area,” the documents said.

The FBI says he wanted to use explosives to “funnel” people into a location where he could inflict casualties.

Jameson described his attack plan to an undercover FBI agent who he believed was a senior leader of ISIS, according to the FBI.

Jameson also allegedly stated that Christmas was the perfect day to commit the attack and that he did not need an escape plan because he was ready to die.

The documents say Jameson had embraced “radical jihadi beliefs” and wrote social media posts that support terrorism.

His Facebook account was flagged as suspicious when he began “liking” and “loving” posts that were pro-ISIS and pro-terrorism.

Jameson told the undercover agent that he wanted to commit an attack that was “something along the lines of New York or San Bernardino,” the documents say. The agent said the New York attack he was referring to was the Oct. 31 attack during which a driver used his truck to killed nine people.

The agent learned Jameson had prior military experience with the U.S. Marine Corps.

“In or about June 2009, Jameson attended basic recruit training and graduated several months later,” the documents say. “During this time, Jameson earned a ‘sharpshooter’ rifle qualification.”

Jameson allegedly told the agents that he needed ammunition, powder, tubing and nails.

When asked what kind of a weapon he would need, Jameson stated he would prefer an assault rifle, the documents say.

He also allegedly explained to the agent that he was trained in both the M-16 and an AK-47 rifle and said that he needed timers and remote detonators for the explosives.

On December 20, a search warrant was served at Jameson’s residence located in Modesto to gather evidence in support of the ongoing investigation.

Authorities found a will, firearms, ammunition and a handwritten letter:

I Abdallah adu Everitt ibn Gordon have committed these acts upon the Kuffar, in the name of Dar al Islam, Allahu AKbar! You all have brought this upon yourselyes. There are no innocent Kuffar! Each and every Kuffar in this Nationalistic, Godless society has a hand in this. You’ve Allowed D nald J Trump to give away Al Quds to the Jews. Both You and he are wrong, it belongs to the Muslemeen. We have penetrated and infiltrated your disgusting country. These Acts will continue until the Lions of Islam overtake you. Turn to Allah, make tawbah and fight with us, the soldiers who fight in the day and the night. Allah SWT is most forgiving, I am not. Long live Isil, Long Live Abu Bakr al-Baghdadi. Allahu Akbar! Abdallah abu Everitt ibn Gordon al-Amriki

San Francisco Mayor Breed said that “there are no known additional threats to San Francisco related to this investigation.”

She also said the San Francisco Police Department will be increasing its presence throughout the city.