Chesterfield cat stuck in tree for 10 days rescued

CHESTERFIELD COUNTY, Va. (WRIC) — A Chesterfield family cat may have used one of its nine lives after a dramatic rescue from being stuck in a tree for nearly two weeks.

Luna the cat found its way up a large tree in the Daughtry family’s backyard. Several attempts to get her down were unsuccessful.

Grayson Daughtry said she’s no stranger to climbing up trees.

“It’s normal for her to come down, so this is kind of unexpected,” Daughtry said.

Luna’s fearful ‘meows’ could be heard throughout the entire neighborhood, prompting neighbor Amrah O’Donnell’s attention.

“At first it was like ‘is it a cat that’s been injured, is it a cat that is stuck someplace?” O’Donnell said.

Chesterfield County Fire and EMS crews tried to help but determined their ladder equipment wasn’t tall enough.

Mike Vozar, an off-duty firefighter who lives in the neighborhood, decided to put his tree climbing skills to use to rescue Luna.

“The main thing I’m thinking is don’t do anything silly, keep to the game plan at all times, stay tight in at all times, got to always concentrate and focus,” Vozar said.

This dramatic rescue drew a crowd of spectators, anxious to see how it would play out.

Luna didn’t make it easy; she pulled away as Vozar drew closer.

15 minutes later, Luna came tumbling down on her own, causing onlookers to scream.

The cat ran away for more than hour but eventually came back home to the Daughtry’s after the crowd dispersed.

Grayson and his sister Jillian said Luna is an outdoor cat but they plan on making her an indoor cat after the past 10 days.