CA: Police investigation into Portsmouth inmate’s death complete

PORTSMOUTH, Va. (WAVY) — An investigation into the death of an inmate at Portsmouth City Jail is complete.

The Office of Portsmouth Commonwealth’s Attorney Stephanie Morales said Friday it has received the results of the Portsmouth Police Department’s investigation of Pamela Riddick’s death.

Riddick died at the hospital in August after the Portsmouth Sheriff’s Office said she was in “medical distress.”

The sheriff’s office said Riddick had declined a medical assessment when she was booked on larceny charges. Another inmate at the jail claimed she screamed for help and tried to flag down deputies about Riddick by waving a washcloth.

Jail officials said three witnesses never heard yelling. 10 On Your Side looked at 10 hours of surveillance video from the jail — which did not show anyone waving a cloth. There was no audio in the video.

The Portsmouth NAACP called for a special grand jury to investigate Riddick’s death during a news conference in late-October.

Morales’ office said it will review the police investigation, and determine if any charges will be filed.