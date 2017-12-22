Bond revoked for suspect in fatal DUI crash in Va. Beach

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. (WAVY) — A judge has revoked bond for a woman charged in a DUI crash that killed a Coast Guardsman in November.

Virginia State Police say Melissa Hancock was driving west in the eastbound lanes on I-264 when she hit a Mazda head-on.

The driver of the Mazda 29-year-old Petty Officer 2nd Class Daniel Dill, of Suffolk, died at the hospital.

The Coast Guard says Dill was stationed in Portsmouth. His father-in-law Steve Rocha said in November the fatal crash was “so sudden and unexpected.”

“We are having dinner one night and then my daughter is having to make the decision to withdraw care from him the next night. It’s been devastating to say the least,” Rocha said.

Court records show Hancock’s preliminary breath test was above the legal limit at .112. Hancock reportedly told state police she had had two to four mixed drinks at Peabody’s about an hour before the crash.

Hancock is a former reality star who was on the show, “Little Women, Atlanta.” She is due back in court in January.