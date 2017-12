PORTSMOUTH, Va. (WAVY) – It’s an annual end of the year tradition here at WAVY-TV 10 for us to partner up with the American Red Cross for the Every Drop Counts Blood Drive.

Give and save a life this holiday season!

WAVY-TV 10 Every Drop Counts Blood Drive

Tuesday, Dec. 26

2 p.m. to 7 p.m.

Wednesday, Dec. 27 – Friday, Dec. 29

11 a.m. to 4 p.m.

Pembroke Mall, Chesapeake Square Mall, Lynnhaven Mall, Greenbrier Mall, Patrick Henry Mall

1 (800) RED CROSS

RedCrossBlood.org/WAVYTV10