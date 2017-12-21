Customer, waiter burned inside Norfolk restaurant during fiery cooking demonstration

NORFOLK, Va. (WAVY) – A fiery cooking stunt that left two people burned inside a restaurant is being investigated by the Norfolk Fire Marshal’s Office.

Firefighters and medics got called to Rajput Indian Cuisine, W. 21st Street, around 6 p.m. Thursday.

A female customer and a male waiter were burned during a “cooking accident,” according to Battalion Chief Joe Milligan.

Milligan said the female customer suffered “significant burns to her face and head.”

According to a person inside the restaurant at the time of incident who wished to remain anonymous, the waiter set fire to a sizzling entre that flared up in the woman’s face. Fire officials say the waiter was burned on both of his arms.

“That’s pretty crazy. I wouldn’t expect to hear anything like that coming from there actually,” said Katrina Lyautey, who works nearby. “I don’t know if it was something new they decided to try. They should have been a lot more careful with that for sure. Fire is no joke.”

Witnesses say the female victim was shivering and getting help from other customers before medics arrived.

Longtime customers say they want the business to explain why the fire came so close to the customer in the first place.

“That’s a terrible thing to happen, especially when she’s probably just out trying to have a good night and unfortunately that did not go as planned,” said Lyautey.

Employees at the Rajput Indian Cuisine did not want to comment on the incident. One employee said the owner is currently out of the country.