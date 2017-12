NORFOLK, Va. (WAVY) — A teenager drove to the hospital Tuesday evening after getting shot in Norfolk, according to police.

Norfolk police say officers were called around 9 p.m. about a gunshot victim at Sentara Norfolk General Hospital.

Detectives confirmed an 18-year-old walked into the emergency room for treatment. A preliminary investigation found the teen may have been shot by someone on Lafayette Boulevard.

Police have not released any information on a possible suspect.