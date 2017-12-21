Drive-by shooting takes life of Hampton man; homicide investigation underway

HAMPTON, Va. (WAVY) — Hampton police say a drive-by shooting is now being investigated as a homicide after the victim died from his injuries Thursday night at the hospital.

Police responded to the shooting at 4:23 p.m. Thursday afternoon at the 800 block of Victoria Blvd.

When officers arrived, they found 20-year-old Zaquone Markel Scott, of Hampton, suffering from at least one gunshot wound. He was taken to the hospital, where he later died.

Neighbors tell 10 On Your Side their once quiet and safe neighborhood is changing for the worse.

Glorieso Richardson has lived at the corner of Victoria and Cherry Avenue for nearly 30 years.

“Everybody knew everybody on both sides of the street, so it was really nice. It’s not the case at all anymore.”

It’s the second deadly shooting in two months within the same block. Back in October police from Williamsburg and Newport News pulled over a stolen pick-up from Chesapeake at a 7-11 on Kecoughtan Road at Cherry.

Investigators say 24-year deAndre Bethea drove the truck towards the officers. The officers opened fire, killing Bethea, and injuring two others.

Richardson’s daughter Ashley Singleton grew up here, and remembers her days attending Wythe Elementary, Lindsay Middle and Hampton High schools.

“This area used to be very safe, like my mom said they were able to leave me at home as a middle schooler and high schooler. (Now) I’m scared for my mom.”

Richardson says she’s had break-ins and she’s hearing gunshots more often than she used to. She and her daughter want to see more police coverage.

“It could definitely be improved, for sure, especially with such an uptick in violence,” Singleton said.

An investigation revealed Scott was walking on Victoria Blvd. when he was approached from behind by a vehicle. That’s when police say someone inside started firing, hitting Scott at least one time.

The vehicle then sped off toward Newport News, according to police.

There’s no suspect information at this time, but police ask anyone with information to contact the Hampton Police Division at 757–727–6111 or the Crime Line at 1–888-LOCK-U-UP.

