PORTSMOUTH, Va. (WAVY) – Here’s a look at Scout, our Pet Pal of the Week from the Heritage Humane Society. Scout is a 2-year-old Cattle Dog-Shepherd Mix and she’s super sweet! She’s very smart, house broken and easy to train.

If you’d like to make Scout a part of your family, get in touch with the folks at the Heritage Humane Society by calling (757) 221-0150 or visit HeritageHumaneSociety.org