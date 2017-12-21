ODU vs. Norfolk State; Will the 19th meeting be the last?

NORFOLK (WAVY) – Jeff Jones didn’t mince words.

“I think (the rivalry against Norfolk State is) a good thing. I don’t see this as something that will continue in the future,” said the head basketball coach at Old Dominion University.

On Friday night, the Monarchs (8-3) and Norfolk State will meet on the hardwood for the 19th time. The rivalry first began in 1965, and produced some incredible finishes, especially at the height of each program’s Division II dominance. But Jones believes it’s a game his program cannot afford on its schedule in the future.

“It’s great to play, but I’m not sure it fits what we’re trying to do, especially playing at a neutral site, rather than playing another home game,” said Jones.

In other words, a mid-major playing in a somewhat disrespected conference might not afford to schedule the Spartans out of fear it might negatively