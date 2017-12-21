Motorcyclist killed in Newport News crash

NEWPORT NEWS, Va. (WAVY) — A teenager was killed Thursday night in Newport News after his motorcycle collided with a car.

Newport News police say the teen was traveling near Jefferson Avenue and Newport Avenue when he hit a car that was carrying two people. Police received word of the crash just before 6:30 p.m.

According to police, witnesses said the motorcycle was going at a high rate speed and tried to avoid a car that was leaving a parking lot. The motorcyclist was ejected after colliding with the car.

Both occupants of the car were taken to the hospital with non life-threatening injuries.

Police say the motorcycle ended up on the other side of the road, where a third vehicle hit the debris and was damaged. No one inside the car was hurt.

The motorcyclist, 18-year-old Korrey Alexander Green, was taken to the hospital, where he was pronounced dead.

Police say the crash is still under investigation. Stay with WAVY.com for updates.