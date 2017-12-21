Moped driver killed in hit-and-run crash in Norfolk

NORFOLK, Va. (WAVY) — A man operating a moped was killed Thursday afternoon in Norfolk after a hit-and-run crash.

Norfolk police say the crash happened around 12:30 p.m. on E. Princess Anne Road, near Monticello Avenue.

The driver of the moped was driving west in the 300 block of E. Princess Anne when he was struck by a blue Lexus SUV or minivan, according to police.

On Friday, police identified the driver as 53-year-old Ronald Townes.

Townes’ mother, Mae Wells, tells WAVY.com she wants the driver to put themselves in her shoes.

“Turn yourself in. Turn yourself in, because you know it wasn’t right,” said Wells. “It’s got to bother them. I know it would bother me if I hit somebody and took off … I don’t feel like I could do that to somebody.”

Police believe the SUV has heavy front-end damage as a result of the crash.

Police are encouraging anyone that may have been in the area during the crash or those who may have seen the SUV or minivan matching the suspect’s vehicle description to contact 911 or call the Norfolk Crime Line at 1-888-LOCK-U-UP.

