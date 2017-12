You’ve seen Chef Eboni Henry whipping it up in the kitchen on the Hampton Roads Show and on Season 8 of Master Chef. She has several fans including 12-year-old Jamesha Brewington from Hampton.

Jamesha made it her mission to meet Chef Eboni, so Eboni and her team put together a surprise lunch for Jamesha and her family.

MasterChef is tentatively scheduled to return in the Summer of 2018. You can watch episodes on FOX 43 .