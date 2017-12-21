Local organization hands out Christmas gifts to children in need

CHESAPEAKE, Va. (WAVY) — An organization in Chesapeake gave out gifts to children who otherwise wouldn’t have a Christmas.

Thanks to their sponsors, Western Branch Philanthropy helped 153 children this year. That’s three-times the children they helped last year.

Organizers gave out the gifts at the Covenant Methodist Church Wednesday night.

Karen Pinegar said, “There is a magical element for children at Christmas time, and the thought of a child waking up on Christmas morning and not to have received any gifts just breaks my heart.”

This is the second year for Western Branch Philanthropy’s gift-giving event.