Local heroin dealer responsible for two overdose deaths gets life sentence

NEWPORT NEWS, Va. (WAVY) — A local man is facing life in prison for distributing heroin that authorities say caused two overdose deaths.

Federal authorities say Terry Glenn Williams, Jr. pleaded to several charges earlier this year, including drug trafficking conspiracy, distribution of heroin resulting in death and money laundering.

Williams was involved in four overdoses, two of which were nonfatal. Authorities say Williams used drug addicts as prostitutes — at times using them to distribute heroin.

Authorities say Williams’ organization operated in Hampton and Newport News by moving from various hotels.

Williams was one of six people indicted in the conspiracy.