Legal Matters: Dealing with Drunk Drivers

PORTSMOUTH, Va. (WAVY) – Do you know what you should do if you are hit by a drunk driver?

Attorney Paul Hernandez from Kalfus & Nachman joined us on The Hampton Roads Show with some great advice on how to deal with drunk drivers and he shared some good information about their safe ride home program.

Kalfus & Nachman Safe Ride Home Program:

– Free cab rides are available at “Designated Cab Companies ONLY.”

– For a free cab ride call one of the designated companies listed at (757)855-4444 and say you are requesting a cab for Kalfus & Nachman Safe Ride Home

– Cab rides are available for the prevention of driving under the influence – remember buzzed driving is drunk driving and rides are only available on that date

– Rides will be provided to get you to a person’s residence from a bar or restaurant they are not available to take you other drinking locations and only available on that date

– Rides cannot be guaranteed to everyone. However, every attempt will be made to accommodate all requests

– You must be 21 or over to participate

– Uber / Lyft Rides are also available. Kalfus & Nachman will reimburse you up to $30.00. You must send in your receipt to Post Office Box 12889, Norfolk, VA 23541, with copy of driver’s license/identification card and copy of ride share bill in order to receive reimbursement.

Kalfus & Nachman

KalfusNachman.com

The Hurt Line: 1-800 HURT LINE

This segment of The Hampton Roads Show is sponsored by Kalfus & Nachman.