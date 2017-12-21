In The Kitchen: Personal Pizza

PORTSMOUTH, Va. (WAVY) – We’re back now in the kitchen today with Jeff Rhoades from Your Pie. Jeff came into our kitchen and showed us a selection of favorites from his pizza menu.

Remember over Christmas Break – Kids Special – $3.14 for Pizza, Gelato & Drink.

Weekly specials:

Sunday – Kids Eat Free (with Adult Entree Combo)

Monday – HERO (Military, Fire & Rescue Entree are $5.49)

Tuesday – $3 off when you pay with the Your Pie Loyalty App

Wednesday – Wine Night ($3.14 glasses and 1/2 off bottles)

Thursday – Pi(e)nt Night ($3.14 pints – vary by week)

Closed Christmas Eve & Christmas Day

New Store opening in Gloucester in Spring 2018

Your Pie – Wards Corner

Norfolk

Phone: (757) 502-7679

Your Pie – Hilltop North

Virginia Beach

Phone: (757) 222-7616

Visit YourPie.com

Follow on Facebook and Instagram for specials, events, sales, promotions and more!

This segment of The Hampton Roads Show is sponsored by Your Pie.