In The Kitchen: Personal Pizza

PORTSMOUTH, Va. (WAVY) – We’re back now in the kitchen today with Jeff Rhoades from Your Pie. Jeff came into our kitchen and showed us a selection of favorites from his pizza menu.
Remember over Christmas Break – Kids Special – $3.14 for Pizza, Gelato & Drink.
Weekly specials:
Sunday – Kids Eat Free (with Adult Entree Combo)
Monday – HERO (Military, Fire & Rescue Entree are $5.49)
Tuesday – $3 off when you pay with the Your Pie Loyalty App
Wednesday – Wine Night ($3.14 glasses and 1/2 off bottles)
Thursday – Pi(e)nt Night ($3.14 pints – vary by week)
Closed Christmas Eve & Christmas Day
New Store opening in Gloucester in Spring 2018
Your Pie – Wards Corner
Norfolk
Phone: (757) 502-7679
Your Pie – Hilltop North
Virginia Beach
Phone: (757) 222-7616
Visit YourPie.com
Follow on Facebook and Instagram for specials, events, sales, promotions and more!
This segment of The Hampton Roads Show is sponsored by Your Pie.