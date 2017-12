WAVERLY, Va. (WAVY) — A female correctional officer was assaulted on Wednesday at Sussex I State Prison, according to Virginia Department of Corrections officials.

The incident happened at 4:30 p.m. at the all-male facility. Officials say the officer was taken to the hospital, where she was treated for non life-threatening injuries and released.

Officials have yet to the release the name of the male inmate. There’s no information regarding to possible charges related to the incident.