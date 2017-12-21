Crash closes I-64 West lanes near Lee Hall

NEWPORT NEWS, Va. (WAVY) — A multi-vehicle crash closed all travel lanes on Interstate 64 West near Lee Hall on Thursday.

The Virginia Department of Transportation said only one westbound was closed initially. All lanes were later blocked off as emergency crews worked to clear the scene.

The crash scene was later cleared.

State police dispatch said it received a call about a crash involving multiple vehicles. It is unclear exactly how many vehicles were involved.

Dispatch said no injuries were reported.

WAVY.com is working to learn more about this crash. Stay tuned for updates.