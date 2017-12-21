Chesapeake postal worker sentenced for stealing mail

CHESAPEAKE, Va. (WAVY) — A United States Postal Service worker from Chesapeake was sentenced Thursday to one day in jail for stealing mail.

Federal authorities say Thomas Graves stole two Target gift cards in April of this year. Graves was accused of stealing them from inside the lobby of a post office in Virginia Beach.

Three other charges against Graves — including delaying and destruction of mail — were dismissed.

Graves was ordered to pay $960.10 to the victims. He also got two years of supervised release during Thursday’s sentencing.