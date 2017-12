NORFOLK, Va. (WAVY) — One of five suspects charged in a May homicide in Norfolk pleaded guilty to murder.

Police say 24-year-old Pedro Cain was found shot on 1st View Avenue in the Ocean View area back in May. Cain was taken to the hospital and later died.

The five people arrested in Cain’s death were charged with second-degree murder. Ashanta Parker, 18, pleaded guilty on Wednesday to that charge as well as a firearm count.

Parker is scheduled to be sentenced April 6, 2018.