What’s Happening: Messiah Sing-Along, Talk of the Town: Christmastide, and Celebration of Lights

Messiah Sing Along: Friday, Dec. 23

At this free concert happening in Virginia Beach, you’re a part of the show.

You’re actually apart of the performance. The musicians play while the audience sings the choral sections.

When: 8 p.m.

Where: Sandler Center

Cost: Free

Talk of the Town: Christmastide : Runs Until Jan. 1

In Williamsburg, you can experience the Christmastide season as an 18th century resident.

When: Runs Until Jan. 1

Where: Colonial Williamsburg Historic Area

Cost: Tickets start at $8

Celebration in Lights: Runs Until Jan. 1

The two mile route is filled with more than 300 displays of holiday scenes.

When: 5:30 p.m. – 10:00 p.m.

Where: Newport News Park

Cost: $12 per Car and $60 per Bus