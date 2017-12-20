What’s Happening: Messiah Sing-Along, Talk of the Town: Christmastide, and Celebration of Lights

By Published: Updated:

Messiah Sing Along: Friday, Dec. 23

At this free concert happening in Virginia Beach, you’re a part of the show.
You’re actually apart of the performance. The musicians play while the audience sings the choral sections.
When: 8 p.m.
Where: Sandler Center
Cost: Free

Talk of the Town: Christmastide : Runs Until Jan. 1

In Williamsburg, you can experience the Christmastide season as an 18th century resident.
When: Runs Until Jan. 1
Where: Colonial Williamsburg Historic Area
Cost: Tickets start at $8

Celebration in Lights: Runs Until Jan. 1

The two mile route is filled with more than 300 displays of holiday scenes.
When: 5:30 p.m. – 10:00 p.m.
Where: Newport News Park
Cost: $12 per Car and $60 per Bus