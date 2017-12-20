Virginia State Parks offering free parking for First Day Hikes

RICHMOND, Va. (WAVY) — Hiking enthusiasts looking to spend the new year outside can save a little bit of money, thanks to Virginia State Parks.

Virginia State Parks is offering free parking on Jan. 1 across its 37 parks for its annual First Day Hikes. Visitors can enjoy special hikes scheduled on that day or explore the trails on their own.

There are a few ways hikers in the Hampton Roads region can celebrate First Day Hikes.

At False Cape State Park, there will be a guided hike to the North Carolina coast. The park is located in southeastern Virginia and is one of the “last remaining undeveloped areas” along the coast, according to the Virginia State Parks website.

First Landing State Park will have a 1-mile guided hikes. Kiptopeke State Park in Cape Charles will have two two-hour that will go through the forest and along the dunes of the Chesapeake Bay.

There is also a photo contest and New Year Challenge visitors can partake in — and possibly win prizes. More information about First Day Hikes can be found at this link.