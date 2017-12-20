Va. Wesleyan to give scholarships to Puerto Rican students affected by Hurricane Maria

NORFOLK, Va. (WAVY) — This September, students at the University of Puerto Rico-Humacao on the island’s eastern shore experienced the full force of Hurricane Maria’s devastation.

The powerful storm took the lives of 64 people on the island (though a recount of the death toll has been ordered), completely destroyed homes and halted the supply of everyday necessities.

Many are still without electricity and running water as the island slowly rebuilds.

Humacao was reportedly the hardest hit of the university system’s campuses, with more than $35 million in damage.

Classes wouldn’t resume until Halloween.

Now almost three months after the storm, Virginia Wesleyan University says it’s looking to lend a hand by offering five full scholarships to Humacao students to attend spring semester classes at Wesleyan.

“Our hearts go out to the people of Puerto Rico as they recover from this devastating hurricane,” said Virginia Wesleyan President Scott D. Miller. “We are especially committed to offering continuity of education to students of the University of Puerto Rico-Humacao. Our goal is to fund five students for the spring term at VWU. We’re 70 percent toward that goal, and we need to raise the remaining dollars to make it possible for them to come here.”

To be eligible for one of the five scholarships, Humacao students are asked to write about how they will use their experience in Virginia to improve life in Puerto Rico upon their return.

Students will be able to earn credits at Wesleyan that can be transferred back to Humacao. They’ll attend a full schedule classes and have access to all of the campus’ support services.

The university says it’s still in the process of fundraising for room and board expenses.

“We hope the community will consider supporting this important endeavor,” said Mavel Velasco, a professor of Hispanic studies at Virginia Wesleyan. “It promises to aid the recovery in Puerto Rico, to build new and durable alliances between our two regions, and, most importantly, to ensure that young people in Puerto Rico have the opportunity to continue their education.”

Contributions can be made online by clicking here. Gifts should be designated to “Annual Scholarships” and should include “Puerto Rico” in the “Comments or additional information” box.