NORFOLK, Va. (WAVY) — A Virginia Beach man is facing several years in prison on heroin and gun charges.

Federal authorities say 33-year-old Tirado Johnson was arrested on warrants out of Virginia Beach and Portsmouth.

Johnson was caught carrying a backpack with 46 individually wrapped bags of heroin and a 9mm handgun — which authorities say had an extended clip with 28 rounds.

Johnson was sentenced Tuesday to eight years in prison.