U.S. Marshals in Norfolk arrest over 300 fugitives this year

NORFOLK, Va. (WAVY) — The Norfolk-based U.S. Marshals Fugitive Task Force say they arrested 305 violent fugitives in 2017, clearing 503 outstanding felony arrest warrants.

Dozens of fugitives wanted outside of Virginia were arrested locally and hundreds of Hampton Roads fugitives were tracked down all over the country, according to the U.S. Marshals.

The U.S. Marshals said gang members, drug dealers, murderers, child predators, rapists and armed robbery suspects were among those arrested this year.

“Behind every violent crime there are numerous victims. We are proud to do our part in ensuring fugitives on the run are brought to justice, which is often the first step in healing for those affected by violent crime,” said U.S. Marshal Bobby Mathieson in a press release.

Throughout 2017, U.S. Marshals pursued leads around the country and tracked down fugitives in 18 different states. Some of the states Hampton Roads fugitives were captured in this year were Montana, Nevada, California, New Mexico and Texas, along with several states up and down the east coast.

This year was highlighted by an increase in the number of homicide arrests made. A total of 43 fugitives were arrested on murder charges this year, compared to 30 homicide arrests made in 2016. Hampton Roads homicide fugitives alone were captured in eight states around the country, while nine murder suspects wanted by outside jurisdictions were arrested in Hampton Roads.

U.S. Marshals in Norfolk also used their investigative resources and capabilities to safely locate three abducted Portsmouth children in New York.

“The success we saw this year would not be possible without the established partnerships of our task force agencies, and I would like to thank our law enforcement partners for their efforts and commitment to tracking down wanted fugitives throughout the year,” continued Mathieson.