Two cats given oxygen after VB townhouse fire

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. (WAVY) — Two cats needed oxygen after being taken from a burning townhouse in the 5700 block of Morningside Court Tuesday evening.

Virginia Beach firefighters and Norfolk Fire Engine 4 responded to the fire around 7 p.m. in the Arrowhead section of Virginia Beach, according to the Virginia Beach Fire Department.

A resident of the multifamily townhouse removed two pets from the home, while firefighters rescued another.

Officials say the two cats that received oxygen were taken to a veterinary clinic for further treatment.

Firefighters say the fire was under control within 15 minutes.

There were no civilian or firefighter injuries reported from the fire.

The cause of the fire is still under investigation.