Three people arrested after shooting at each other in Isle of Wight

ISLE OF WIGHT, Va. (WAVY) – Three people have been taken into custody after reportedly shooting at each other in the Smithfield Heights area.

According to the Isle of Wight Sheriff’s Office, dispatch received multiple calls from citizens reporting that several male subjects were shooting at each other in the 14000 block of Melissa Drive.

The investigation revealed that multiple individuals had been shooting at each other. Deputies took three suspects into custody that are believed to be connected to the shooting.

No injuries have been reported and deputies are gathering information on houses and or property that was damaged. The investigation is still active and ongoing.

Newport News Police, Virginia State Police, Southampton County Sheriff’s Office and Smithfield Police Department’s assisted with the investigation.

