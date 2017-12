PORTSMOUTH, Va. (WAVY) – From insulated containers to sherpa-lined clothing, Holly’s Kollectibles can make a special gift even more unique right up until Christmas Eve!

Holly’s Kollectibles

MacArthur Center – Norfolk

Phone: (757) 650-4104

ShopMacArthur.com

Find Them on Facebook: @HollysKollections

This segment of The Hampton Roads Show sponsored by Holly’s Kollectibles.