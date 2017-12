NORFOLK, Va. (WAVY) — Police are on the scene of a crash in Norfolk with injuries reported.

Norfolk police tweeted Wednesday that the crash happened along E. Little Creek Road — between Sewells Point Road and Chesapeake Boulevard.

It is unclear how the crash happened and how many people may have been hurt. Police say motorists can expect delays in the area.

#TrafficAlert – PD on scene of motor vehicle accident with injuries at 900 block of E Little Creek Rd. Westbound lanes open. Eastbound lanes moving slowly. Expect delays in the area. pic.twitter.com/Q6Wo44tmrN — Norfolk Police Dept (@NorfolkPD) December 20, 2017

