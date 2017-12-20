Police investigating armed robbery at What’s Up store

HAMPTON, Va. (WAVY) — Hampton police say they are investigating an armed robbery that occurred Tuesday night in a convenience store.

Two unidentified suspects entered the What’s Up convenience store in the 300 block of LaSalle Avenue around 11 p.m. armed with a gun, according to police.

The suspects demanded money and fired one shot in the store before fleeing in a dark-colored SUV.

Police say there were no injuries reported with this incident.

Anyone with information about this robbery is encouraged to contact the Hampton Police Division at (757) 727–6111 or the anonymous Crime Line at 1 (888) LOCK-U-UP.