Norfolk medical packaging company to add 72 new jobs, retrain employees

NORFOLK, Va. (WAVY) — A Norfolk-based maker of custom, medical-grade packaging is set for a major expansion.

Instant Systems will invest more than $900,000 to hire 72 new employees, buy new equipment and retrain existing employees, according to a release from the office of Gov. Terry McAuliffe.

“Instant Systems has been on the cutting edge of packaging technology since its founding just over a decade ago in Virginia,” said Governor McAuliffe. “Instant Systems is nearly tripling its team with this expansion to keep up with production demand. It is exciting to watch this innovative company grow its workforce and expand into new markets. This female-led, high-tech company exemplifies the type of businesses we are working to attract and retain in the Commonwealth as we diversify and build the new Virginia economy.”

The company, founded in 2005 as a small firm specializing in just one product, now specializes in producing multiple varieties of packaging for cryopreservation, cellular therapy and other medical and industrial uses.

Tara Ramsey, the president of Instant System, emphasized the area’s “overall economic, social, and cultural growth” as a major reason for the expansion, which she says helps the company attract new talent.

The expansion will be supported by the Virginia Economic Development Partnership’s Virginia Jobs Investment Program (VJIP) , which provides consulting and financial help for companies seeking to retrain employees.

Norfolk Mayor Kenneth Cooper Alexander was among several local representatives thrilled with the announcement.

“Instant Systems not only provides innovative, in-demand health care solutions, it’s also a dynamic company that is creating new jobs and has made Norfolk its home,” Alexander said. “We are excited about Instant Systems’ expansion and grateful for Governor McAuliffe’s and VEDP’s support through the Virginia Jobs Investment Program. Norfolk’s economy is growing and becoming more diverse through the efforts of business leaders like Tara Ramsey, who are taking advantage of our premier institutions and talented workforce to build successful companies.”