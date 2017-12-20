Man sentenced for raping a woman at Cape Charles park

CAPE CHARLES, Va. (WAVY) — A man was sentenced to 34 and a half years Monday for raping a woman in the Cape Charles Town Park in 2015, according to Chief Jim Pruitt with the Cape Charles Police Department.

Pruitt says Frederick W. Baker was convicted on rape, abduction, sodomy, three counts of felony use of a firearm, five counts of assault and battery on law enforcement, two counts of assaults on law enforcement and attempted escape and destruction of property.

Baker was 16 years old at the time of the incident, but he was tried in the Northampton County Circuit Court as an adult.

In addition to his prison time, Baker will also be required to register as a violent sex offender, according to Pruitt.

Earlier reports of this incident say Baker, armed with a gun, forced the woman into a bathroom at the park and assaulted her. He had confronted the victim while she was riding her bicycle through the park.