Man pleads guilty to charge in small plane crash in Suffolk

SUFFOLK, Va. (WAVY) — A man who crashed a small plane in Suffolk pleaded guilty to flying without a license.

Robert Gray Jr. entered the plea Tuesday in a federal court. Authorities say that Gray, 55, crashed his 1972 Piper Aircraft at Umphlett Airstrip back in July.

He had a student pilot license, but that license expired and medical conditions — including a prosthetic leg — prevented Gray from getting clearance to fly.

Authorities say the prosthetic leg got stuck in the aircraft’s brake during the accident.

After the accident, Gray initially denied he was flying the plane. He eventually told investigators he had no business flying a plane because he can barely drive a car.

Gray could face up to three years in prison when he is sentenced in March.