Man arrested for posing as a doctor at Newport News free clinic

NEWPORT NEWS, Va. (WAVY) — A man was arrested in Kansas Tuesday night for charges related to posing as a doctor at a Newport News free clinic, according to the Department of Justice.

Court documents say 30-year-old Vishal J. Patel from Glen Allen used the personal identification of licensed physicians to pose as a doctor in online employment applications to multiple medical staffing companies.

Patel created and submitted false diplomas and certificates with licensing numbers that belonged to various licensed physicians, court documents say.

Patel was able to obtain these licensing numbers and other information by posing as the physicians and contacting several companies, including the DEA, to direct them to alter the physicians’ licensing records to be associated with him, according to court documents.

Through this scheme he was able to get hired by a free clinic in Newport News, where he saw nearly two dozen patients before the clinic fired him when they couldn’t verify his credentials.

Patel has been charged with wire fraud, furnishing false information in a DEA record, mail fraud and aggravated identity theft. He faces a maximum sentence of 20 years if convicted.