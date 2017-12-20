Live in Va. Beach? You can now order beer, wine off Amazon Prime

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. (WAVY) — Buying alcohol will now be easier than ever for residents in Virginia Beach.

Virginia Beach is on Amazon Prime’s list of cities where members can order beer and wine. Of course, you must be 21 or older to make a purchase.

The selection available includes craft beer from around the Commonwealth, wine and national brands.

The company’s alcohol delivery is part of its Prime Now service — which was expanded to Hampton Roads in 2016. It offers one-hour delivery of household items such as paper towels and milk.

Virginia Beach is one of several cities nationwide with Prime Now. Others include Richmond, Charlotte, Baltimore and Washington, D.C.

Prime Now is available in Virginia Beach from 10 a.m. to 10 p.m.