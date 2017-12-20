Police arrest man accused of shooting Hampton woman

Related Coverage Police: Woman shot multiple times in Hampton

HAMPTON, Va. (WAVY) — Hampton police have arrested a man wanted in connection to the shooting of a Hampton woman on Tuesday.

Police say 40-year-old Robert Bradley Barker has been charged with one count of maiming, one count of use of a firearm in commission of a felony, one count of stalking and one count of strangulation.

The charges stem from an incident Tuesday afternoon that left a 40-year-old Hampton woman with life-threatening injuries.

An investigation revealed that both the man and the victim were in a domestic argument. Police say both were armed with a firearm, when the man began firing at the victim. She was struck by multiple bullets, but never fired her weapon.

Barker is being held at the Hampton City Jail. There’s no update on the woman’s condition at this time.

