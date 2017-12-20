Former congressional candidate charged with fraud

NORFOLK, Va. (WAVY) — Former Democratic candidate for Congress, Shaun Brown, from Hampton was indicted Wednesday for lying about feeding needy children and stealing from the USDA’s Summer Food Service Program (SFSP).

According to the Department of Justice, 58-year-old Brown worked with non-profit group JOBS Community Outreach Development Corporation (JOBS), which served as a sponsor for the SFSP in 2011 and 2012 .

The program provides meals to low-income children throughout the summer when they can’t get free meals at school.

Brown was responsible for running the program for JOBS, and in 2012, she submitted fraudulent claims for reimbursement along with other unidentified members.

Court documents say Brown directed staff to raise the number of children that were fed, falsifying documents in order to get more money back.

Brown has been charged with wire fraud and theft of government property. She faces a maximum penalty 20 years in prison if convicted.

Rep. Scott Taylor defeated Brown last year when she ran as a Democratic candidate in Virginia’s 2nd District.