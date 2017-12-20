Counting Kindness – Diamon Gives Back

PORTSMOUTH, Va. (WAVY) — A few years back, the Edmonds family of Virginia Beach fell on hard times. Diamon is now in the 6th grade and she remembers how she and her parents were assisted one Christmas.

Now, she is working to help others who might be in the same sort of situation. Diamon’s mother Robinette, says her daughter has always had a heart for others and when she came up with the idea of collecting hats, gloves, scarves and coats for others, she was not surprised.

Initially, Diamon was hoping to gather about 200 items to distribute, but when that goal was met, she set a new one of 500. With the help of family, friends and donations that came from social media, it looks as though she will meet that one too. Diamon plans to donate the items she’s collected to the YWCA, Samaritan House and For Kids of Norfolk.