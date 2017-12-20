Contractor shocked while working on Poquoson home

POQUOSON, Va. (WAVY) — A contractor is in critical condition after being shocked while working on a home in Poquoson Tuesday afternoon, according to the Poquoson Police Department.

Law enforcement and medics were dispatched to a home in the 100 block of Beach Road around noon.

Police say they found a 46-year-old man lying on the ground outside the home with severe burns covering his hands and left leg.

Witnesses told police the man was moving a metal extension ladder when it came in contact with an overhead power line.

The man was transported to a local hospital and is currently in critical condition.

The incident remains under investigation.