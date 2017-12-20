Chesapeake council rejects permit for solar farm

CHESAPEAKE, Va. (AP/WAVY) — The Chesapeake City Council has rejected what might have been the city’s first solar farm.

Council voted 7 to 1 Tuesday to deny a conditional use permit for a 15 megawatt facility on 146 acres of farmland.

Some property owners had expressed concerns that the solar farm would reduce property values.

One resident started a petition asking city leaders to come up with a longterm plan for renewable energy.

Tradewind Energy of Kansas had previously received approval for the project from city staff and the city’s planning commission.