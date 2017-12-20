ALDI recalls apples for possible listeria contamination

BATAVIA, Ill. (WAVY) — ALDI has voluntarily recalled an assortment of apples due to possible listeria contamination.

The potentially affected products were sold in a limited number of ALDI grocery stores in North Carolina, South Carolina, Kentucky, Georgia, Ohio and Indiana.

ALDI says the following products are impacted by this recall:

Fuji Apples, 3 lb. bag, UPC code: 033383087139

Gala Apples, 3 lb. bag, UPC code: 033383086897

Golden Apples, 3 lb. bag, UPC code: 033383081175

Honeycrisp Apples, 2 lb. bag, UPC code: 079954000015

Honeycrisp Apples, unpackaged, PLU sticker: 3283

If any customers purchased the affected apples, they should immediately throw them out or return them to the store for a full refund.

According to ALDI, there are no reported illnesses related to these products to date.

The recall is in cooperation with Jack Brown Produce, Inc. and, according to ALDI, they removed the products from its stores when they were notified by the supplier.

Customers who have questions about this recall may contact Jack Brown Produce Inc. at 616-887-9568, Monday through Friday, from 7 a.m. to 5 p.m. EST.