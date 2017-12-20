AAA expects 3 million Virginians to travel for Christmas

PORTSMOUTH, Va. (WAVY) — AAA says it expects more people to leave home and travel this Christmas.

More than 107 million Americans are forecast to travel in one form or another this week, according to AAA.

Around 3 million Virginians will a part of that crowd — with 2.7 million expected to travel by car. Another 165,000 are expected to fly to their destinations.

According to estimates, Virginia will see increases around 3 percent across the board for Christmas holiday travel.

AAA is advising travelers to map a route in advance and to expect busy roads. The best times to leave are early in the morning or after the morning commute.