Va. Beach man who shot owner of stolen gun gets sentenced

NORFOLK, Va. (WAVY) — A Virginia Beach man who stole a gun and later shot its owner will spend 17 years behind bars.

20-year-old Hasaan Lorenzo Gordon, of the 1200 block of Old Clubhouse Road, was sentenced Monday to 28 years in prison, with 11 years suspended, on charges of malicious wounding, use of a firearm and possession of a firearm by a non-violent felon.

According to a release from the Commonwealth’s Attorney, the victim in the shooting loaned the gun to a friend on Oct. 29, 2016.

The victim’s friend then took the gun with him to a Norfolk State University homecoming party, leaving it in a vehicle.

Gordon would steal the gun from the vehicle, prompting the victim and friend to confront him the next day at his home on Old Clubhouse Road in Virginia Beach.

After finding Gordon walking down Old Clubhouse Road around 8 p.m., the victim went up to Gordon and punched him in the face .

The victim recognized the stolen gun on Gordon’s waistband. When the victim tried to stop Gordon from grabbing the weapon, Gordon shot him twice in the stomach.

When Gordon turned to leave, he turned around and shot the victim a third time.

Gordon was found a few days later in Nassau County, New York, and was extradited back to Virginia Beach.

The victim in the shooting would survive.